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Wind Ensemble Fall Concert: To Trip the Light Fantastic

Wind Ensemble Fall Concert: To Trip the Light Fantastic

Under the direction of Meghan MacFadden, the Smith College Wind Ensemble presents its fall concert, To Trip the Light Fantastic. The program takes inspiration from dance music of varying styles. The repertoire includes Four Scottish Dances by Malcolm Arnold, Nocturne by Zhou Tian and Libertango by Astor Piazzolla. Free and open to the public.

Sweeney Concert Hall
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 7 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Smith Arts
artsinfo@smith.edu
Sweeney Concert Hall
144 Green St.
Northampton, Massachusetts 01060
artsinfo@smith.edu