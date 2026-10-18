Presented in association with the Straw Dog Writers Guild. Spend an engaging afternoon with bestselling author Jacqueline Sheehan as she presents her seventh novel, The Camp Muralist. The program includes a reading, conversation, audience Q&A and book signing.

Set across two timelines, The Camp Muralist follows a young muralist working at a German-American youth camp in 1938 and a contemporary chef whose search for identity uncovers long-buried family secrets. As past and present intertwine, the novel explores family history, belonging and the enduring impact of choices made across generations.