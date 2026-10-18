Writers Out Loud: Jacqueline Sheehan, Author of The Camp Muralist
Writers Out Loud: Jacqueline Sheehan, Author of The Camp Muralist
Presented in association with the Straw Dog Writers Guild. Spend an engaging afternoon with bestselling author Jacqueline Sheehan as she presents her seventh novel, The Camp Muralist. The program includes a reading, conversation, audience Q&A and book signing.
Set across two timelines, The Camp Muralist follows a young muralist working at a German-American youth camp in 1938 and a contemporary chef whose search for identity uncovers long-buried family secrets. As past and present intertwine, the novel explores family history, belonging and the enduring impact of choices made across generations.
Westfield On Weekends
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
Jacquekube Sheehan
writerjsheehan@gmail.com
Westfield On Weekends
105 Elm StreetWestfield, Massachusetts 01085
4135795967
contact@WestfieldOnWeekends.com