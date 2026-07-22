Yvonne Rogers--solo piano

Yvonne Rogers is a pianist, composer, and improviser from coastal Penobscot, Maine, now based in Brooklyn. Her work is rooted in improvisation and play, with an organic approach to rhythm and harmony informed by her rural upbringing. Growing up on the rural Maine coast, Yvonne began writing music that followed the meditative patterns and systems of nature before having any conventional understanding of theory or harmony. She carries this sense of creative abandon with her wherever she is in the world.

Yvonne is a 2026 Roulette Awarded Artist, and a 2024 Next Jazz Legacy Awardee, a grant recognizing outstanding women in jazz. Yvonne has been awarded a variety of other opportunities and accolades including a 2024 Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composers Award from ASCAP.

She will be giving a pre-concert talk at 3:00 at the Old Academy Building (across the street from the Meetinghouse)