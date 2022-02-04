© 2022 New England Public Media.

Complexions Contemporary Ballet

Published February 4, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST
Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, Storrs
Thursday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Jorgensen welcomes Complexions Contemporary Ballet with an evening of intriguing choreography, stunning dancers, and Dwight Rhoden's two act ballet, Star Dust. It opens with Bach 25, set to the music of Johann Sebastian and Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach and concludes with a ballet tribute to one of the most prolific rock stars of our time — David Bowie. This bold, spectacular extravaganza has been thrilling audiences around the world.

