© 2022 New England Public Media.

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture To Do

Jethro Tull's Martin Barre Aqualung 50th Anniversary Tour

New England Public Media
Published February 4, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST
Jethro-Tull.jpg

Academy of Music, Northampton
Friday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.

Aqualung, probably the most famous and celebrated of all of Jethro Tull’s albums, is now celebrating 50 years since its release in 1971. At the center of Tull’s unique sound is guitarist Martin Barre, who will play the album in its entirety with his touring band The Martin Barre Band, featuring Dan Crisp on lead vocals, Alan Thomson on keyboard, and Darby Todd on Drums, together with former Jethro Tull band members Clive Bunker on drums and Dee Palmer on keyboard.

Learn more »

Tags

Culture To Do CULTURE TO DO