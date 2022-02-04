Jethro Tull's Martin Barre Aqualung 50th Anniversary Tour

Academy of Music, Northampton

Friday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.

Aqualung, probably the most famous and celebrated of all of Jethro Tull’s albums, is now celebrating 50 years since its release in 1971. At the center of Tull’s unique sound is guitarist Martin Barre, who will play the album in its entirety with his touring band The Martin Barre Band, featuring Dan Crisp on lead vocals, Alan Thomson on keyboard, and Darby Todd on Drums, together with former Jethro Tull band members Clive Bunker on drums and Dee Palmer on keyboard.

Learn more »

