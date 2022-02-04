© 2022 New England Public Media.

Nobuntu

February 4, 2022
UMass Fine Arts Center, Frederick C. Tillis Performance Hall
Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

This female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe has drawn international acclaim for its inventive and exhilarating performances ranging from traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro-jazz and gospel music. Featuring traditional percussion instruments such as the Mbira (thumb piano), and organic dance movement, Nobuntu embraces music as a vehicle for change to transcend racial, tribal, gender, religious, and economic boundaries.

