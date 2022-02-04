Pink & Blue Table Talk: Black Love

Virtual Event Sunday, Feb. 6 at 4 p.m.

Did you know that February 13 is Black Love Day? In anticipation of this wonderful day, GBH and the Western Massachusetts Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. are hosting a free virtual celebrating of all the ways Black people have nourished and sustained love, featuring a talk from author and Associate Professor of American Studies at Amherst College, Aneeka Ayanna Henderson, PhD. Henderson’s book, “Veil and Vow: Marriage Matters in Contemporary African American Culture,” is a finalist for the Association for the Study of the Worldwide African Diaspora’s 2021 Outstanding First Book Prize.

