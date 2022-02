Saturday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m.

Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, Storrs

Aretha Franklin, the "Queen of Soul," had a legendary career with countless hits. To pay homage to her, celebrated vocalist and keyboardist Damien Sneed, six-time Grammy nominated Pop/R&B singer-songwriter Valerie Simpson, and a veteran ensemble of jazz, gospel, and soul musicians and singers honor Aretha with a joyous presentation of her classics.