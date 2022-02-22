© 2022 New England Public Media.

Culture To Do

Abstract Black

New England Public Media
Published February 22, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST
220216-Paper-City-Abstract.jpg

Paper City Clothing Company, Holyoke

“Abstract Black” is the winter exhibit at Paper City Clothing Company’s 2000 square foot mill gallery space with works by local African Diaspora artists Wane One, Dr. Imo Nse Ime, Kiayani Douglas, Cathi Burton, Kamil Peters, Justin Beatty, Chelvanaya Gabriel, and Osmar Ramos-Caballero. This exhibit is part of a tri-site, multi-artist show at Paper City Clothing Company, 50 Arrow Gallery at Eastworks in Easthampton, and at The Ethnic Study in downtown Springfield.

