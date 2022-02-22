Paper City Clothing Company, Holyoke

“Abstract Black” is the winter exhibit at Paper City Clothing Company’s 2000 square foot mill gallery space with works by local African Diaspora artists Wane One, Dr. Imo Nse Ime, Kiayani Douglas, Cathi Burton, Kamil Peters, Justin Beatty, Chelvanaya Gabriel, and Osmar Ramos-Caballero. This exhibit is part of a tri-site, multi-artist show at Paper City Clothing Company, 50 Arrow Gallery at Eastworks in Easthampton, and at The Ethnic Study in downtown Springfield.

Learn more »