Animal Collective with L’Rain

MASS MoCA, North Adams

Friday, March 11 at 8 p.m.

Over two decades have passed since Animal Collective began to reimagine, then define, the sound and image of indie rock. Creating a twisted musical world all their own where cascading drums, blissful electronic hooks, and dazzling harmonies abounded. Twenty years on, they’re still in search of what’s next. Warming things up, Brooklyn-based songwriter and producer L’Rain weaves guitar, synthesizers, and delay effects into a swirl of free jazz and heartfelt, personal songs.

Learn more »