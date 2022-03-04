© 2022 New England Public Media.

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture To Do

Animal Collective with L’Rain

New England Public Media
Published March 4, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST
220302-Mass-MoCA.jpg

MASS MoCA, North Adams
Friday, March 11 at 8 p.m.

Over two decades have passed since Animal Collective began to reimagine, then define, the sound and image of indie rock. Creating a twisted musical world all their own where cascading drums, blissful electronic hooks, and dazzling harmonies abounded. Twenty years on, they’re still in search of what’s next. Warming things up, Brooklyn-based songwriter and producer L’Rain weaves guitar, synthesizers, and delay effects into a swirl of free jazz and heartfelt, personal songs.

Learn more »

Tags

Culture To Do CULTURE TO DO