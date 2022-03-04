Exhibition Opening and Lecture

The Clark, Williamstown

Saturday, March 5, 2 at 2 p.m.

“As They Saw It: Artists Witnessing War” explores the key role visual media have played in documenting military conflict. Especially for people far from the front, eyewitness imagery is crucial to understanding what may be happening on the battlefield, and artists’ depictions of the consequences of war can often transcend their historical origins to become lasting monuments to suffering and sacrifice. Veterans and active-duty service members, and their families receive free admission to the Clark during the run of this exhibition.

