Springfield Museums

Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Take part in an all-day salute to beloved children’s author and Springfield-native Theodor Seuss Geisel on his 118th birthday! Meet Cat in the Hat and Thing 1 and Thing 2. Peruse Olive Tree Books-n-Voices’ local author book fair. Enjoy magic tricks, games, activities and more. Free with museum admission.

