BOMBYX Center for the Arts & Equity, Florence

Saturday, March 5 at 8 p.m.

Acclaimed and beloved New Orleans vocalist and trombone player Glen David Andrews and his high-energy band celebrate Mardi Gras in style. A native son of New Orleans, Andrews, has a commanding voice and fierce trombone sound — a powerful, emotional, and resonant blend of smoothness and grit that never fails to meet the moment.

Learn more »