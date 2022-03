UMass Tillis Performance Hall

Saturday, March 19 at 7 p.m.

The Pioneer Valley Symphony presents a powerful live concert reflecting on the tumultuousness of our time and celebrating resilience. Experience the world premiere of Argentinian composer Andrés Martín’s meditation on the isolation of the pandemic, Vox Concerto, with cellist Amos Yang of the San Francisco Symphony, paired with Igor Stravinsky’s beloved Firebird Suite.

Learn more »