Robert Cray Band

Academy of Music, Northampton

Wednesday, March 16 at 8 p.m.

“Funky, cool and bad,” is how Robert Cray describes his latest album, “That’s What I Heard.” “I thought if it we could get this thing that Sam Cooke used to have, the kind of sound that early Sam Cooke records had, that we could pull this off,” says producer Steve Jordan. Over the past four decades, Robert Cray has created a sound that rises from American roots, blues, soul and R&B, with five Grammy wins, 20 acclaimed studio albums and a bundle of live albums that punctuate the Blues Hall of Famer’s career.

