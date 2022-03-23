© 2022 New England Public Media.

Culture To Do

Darkness into Light: Fauré & Vaughan Williams

Published March 23, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT
220316-Illiminati.jpg

Illuminati Vocal Arts Ensemble
St. John's Episcopal Church, Northampton
Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m.

Illuminati Vocal Arts Ensemble returns to live public performance, while also offering the option for a virtual ticket. The program will feature two profoundly religious works by avowed agnostics, Gabriel Fauré's Requiem in D minor, and Ralph Vaughan Williams' Five Mystical Songs. The sentiments they express transcend doctrine and their music offers meaning in dark times. A virtual ticket is available.

