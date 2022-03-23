Darkness into Light: Fauré & Vaughan Williams

Illuminati Vocal Arts Ensemble

St. John's Episcopal Church, Northampton

Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m.

Illuminati Vocal Arts Ensemble returns to live public performance, while also offering the option for a virtual ticket. The program will feature two profoundly religious works by avowed agnostics, Gabriel Fauré's Requiem in D minor, and Ralph Vaughan Williams' Five Mystical Songs. The sentiments they express transcend doctrine and their music offers meaning in dark times. A virtual ticket is available.

