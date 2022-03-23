Instrumental Sonic Dulcimer Jazz Fusion

Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m.

BOMBYX Center for Arts and Equity, Florence

Max ZT has been lauded as the “Jimi Hendrix of Hammered Dulcimer” by NPR. When he met six-stringed bassist Moto Fukushima, House of Waters was born. The two musicians and their instruments in dialogue sound like two essential elements — earth and air — picking up centuries-old conversations and swirling them around. Joining them on drums is Florence local Richie Barshay of the Klezmatics, who has notched sessions and recorded with the likes of Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea, and Esperanza Spalding.

