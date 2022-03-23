MOSSO's Virtuosos

Springfield Symphony Hall

Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.

MOSSO advocates for live, world-class, professional performances in our region. The acronym MOSSO is a common musical term from the Italian language indicating that music should move forward. The concert will showcase the members of the MOSSO family — all soloists for the program are principal players of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. Trumpeter Thomas Bergeron and Timpanist Martin Kluger will share the conducting duties.

Learn more »