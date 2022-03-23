Straight No Chaser: Back in the High Life

Hanover Theatre, Worcester

Wednesday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Straight No Chaser are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. Straight No Chaser is the real deal, with the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moves people with a sense of humor. They have a massive fanbase and a long list of accomplishments including 2 RIAA Gold Certified albums, over 1.5 million concert tickets sold, and over 1 billion streams on Pandora.

