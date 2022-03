Featuring Dutch Yiddish Singer Niki Jacobs

BOMBYX Center for Arts and Equity, Florence

Sunday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.

A collaboration between Greek poet Iakovos Kambanellis and composer Mikis Theodorakis, The Ballad of Mauthausen is a powerful musical piece that connects the pre- and post-war lives of those affected by the Second World War, whether European or American. For this project a beautiful Yiddish translation has been chosen.

Learn more »