Van Cliburn Gold Medalist Yekwon Sunwoo

Published March 23, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington
Sunday, March 20 at 4 p.m.

Chopin’s Four Scherzi, which possess an almost demonic power and energy, receive a masterful performance by Yekwon Sunwoo, the most recent Cliburn laureate He is joined by violinist Daniel Phillips, violist Daniel Panner and cellist Yehuda Hanani for Brahms’s epic Piano Quartet Opus 25 in G minor with its intoxicating Gypsy finale—a tour-de-force of rhythmic and melodic bravado that ends in unbridled excitement.

