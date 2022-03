Arcadia Players

Wesley United Methodist Church, Hadley

Saturday, April 2 at 7 p.m.

Andrew Arceci, the new Artistic Director of Arcadia Players, will lead his inaugural in-person concert exploring the origins of the symphonic genre. The program will include Vivaldi’s Sinfonia-Al Santo Sepolcro, Handel’s “Sinfony" from Messiah, and early string symphonies by Johan Helmich Roman, Giovanni Battista Sammartini, Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach, and others.

