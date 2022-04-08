After the Island — a sequel to Shakespeare’s The Tempest

Silverthorne Theater Company

Trinitarian Congregational Church, Northfield

Sunday, April 10 at 3 p.m.

In 2012, Silverthorne Theater Company Co-Founder David Rowland created an imaginative and thoughtful sequel to Shakespeare’s famous last work — The Tempest. In the resonant rhythms of iambic pentameter, Rowland portrays the characters as they have become years after Prospero and Miranda leave the Island to return to Milan. This reading celebrates Rowland’s long and productive career as an actor, director, teacher and playwright.

