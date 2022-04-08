© 2022 New England Public Media.

Culture To Do

Anat Cohen Quartetinho

New England Public Media
Published April 8, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT
220406-Anat-Cohen.jpg

Frederick C. Tillis Performance Hall, UMass Amherst
Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m.

Grammy-nominated clarinetist-saxophonist Anat Cohen has won hearts and minds the world over with her expressive virtuosity and delightful stage presence. Consistently voted Clarinetist of the Year by the Jazz Journalists Association and in the readers and critics polls in DownBeat for many years, the Chicago Tribune declared Cohen’s “lyric beauty” and “easy fluidity” makes “this music accessible to all.”

This ticketed concert is the final event of this year’s UMass High School Jazz Festival. The daytime festival is free and open to the public — not just for parent and grand-parents fans!

