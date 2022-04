Springfield Museums

Thursday, April 7 – Sunday, April 10

Floral design and botanical whimsy return to the Springfield Museums during the 9th annual Festival of Flowers. Thoughtful interpretations will bring new perspectives to the objects and exhibits of the art, history, and science museums. Embrace the vibrant color and captivating fragrance of fresh flowers in the galleries and on the Quadrangle Green. Free with museum admission.

