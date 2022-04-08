© 2022 New England Public Media.

MOMIX

April 8, 2022
Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, Storrs
Tuesday, April 19, 7:30 p.m.

Transporting audiences from their everyday lives to a fantasy world through its trademark use of magical lighting and imagery, MOMIX has thrilled dance fans in over 22 countries. In an endless search for another gravity, Artistic Director Moses Pendleton combines athletic dance, riveting music, outrageous costumes, inventive props, and pure talent to create an entertaining multimedia experience that will surprise, enchant, and astonish.

