Springfield Symphony Orchestra: Of Heroes and Poets

Springfield Symphony Hall

Friday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Conductor Mark Russell Smith leads the SSO in a program of heroic and poetic works composed by three of music’s most interesting characters. For his Danzas de Panama, the prolific and under-appreciated American composer William Grant Still was inspired by the evocative and rhythmic dance music of Panama. Bohemian composer Antonin Dvořák’s Cello Concerto gives Cuban-American cellist Thomas Mesa the perfect vehicle to share his passion and artistry. The concert concludes with the second symphony of the great Romantic-era composer, Robert Schumann.

