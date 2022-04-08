© 2022 New England Public Media.

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture To Do

Springfield Symphony Orchestra: Of Heroes and Poets

New England Public Media
Published April 8, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT
220406-SSO-Heroes.jpg

Springfield Symphony Hall
Friday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Conductor Mark Russell Smith leads the SSO in a program of heroic and poetic works composed by three of music’s most interesting characters. For his Danzas de Panama, the prolific and under-appreciated American composer William Grant Still was inspired by the evocative and rhythmic dance music of Panama. Bohemian composer Antonin Dvořák’s Cello Concerto gives Cuban-American cellist Thomas Mesa the perfect vehicle to share his passion and artistry. The concert concludes with the second symphony of the great Romantic-era composer, Robert Schumann.

Learn more »

Tags

Culture To Do CULTURE TO DO