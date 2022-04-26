A Garland of Ragas

UMass Bowker Auditorium

Thursday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.

What would a “Future Orchestra” look and sound like? Master percussionist and composer Adam Rudolph has created an illuminating answer to that question with Go: Organic Orchestra. For this unique project, the Orchestra joins forces with the boundary pushing Indian classical musicians of Brooklyn Raga Massive. The large ensemble embraces diverse cultures and traditions, carving an egalitarian and communal way forward. This presentation is the final event in the longstanding “Magic Triangle” music series curated by Glenn Siegel, who recently retired from UMass.

