© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture To Do

A Garland of Ragas

New England Public Media
Published April 26, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT
220420-Ragas.jpg

UMass Bowker Auditorium
Thursday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.

What would a “Future Orchestra” look and sound like? Master percussionist and composer Adam Rudolph has created an illuminating answer to that question with Go: Organic Orchestra. For this unique project, the Orchestra joins forces with the boundary pushing Indian classical musicians of Brooklyn Raga Massive. The large ensemble embraces diverse cultures and traditions, carving an egalitarian and communal way forward. This presentation is the final event in the longstanding “Magic Triangle” music series curated by Glenn Siegel, who recently retired from UMass.

Learn more »

Tags

Culture To Do CULTURE TO DO