Nocho de Oro 50th Anniversary Program

The Hanover Theater, Worcester

Friday April 22 at 8 p.m.

For fifty years Ballet Hispánico has been the leading voice intersecting artistic excellence and advocacy and is now the largest Latinx cultural organization in the United States. Bringing advocacy to the Latin community since 1970, Ballet Hispánico has bridged a gap many talented artists needed to gain the skills necessary to transform their raw talent into the trained vibrant dancers, who represent the core mission of the organization. This will be an enchanting evening, full of talent and innovative dancing.

