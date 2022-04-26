Earth Day Festival 2022

Springfield Museums

Sunday, April 24 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Springfield Museum’s annual celebration of clean air, land, and water will feature eco-friendly demonstrations, special exhibits, and a performance by bluegrass band Boys of the Landfill on the Quadrangle Green. Also, this month marks the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted — the pioneering landscape architect whose work includes Springfield’s very own Forest Park. Learn how Olmsted designed his parks to offer multiple health benefits and provide important ecosystem services to the community. This event is free and open to the public.

