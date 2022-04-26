© 2022 New England Public Media

Felipe Salles: Home is Here

Published April 26, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT
Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity, Florence
Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m.

Home is Here is a multi-movement original music work composed by Felipe Salles, for his large jazz ensemble, examining the themes of immigration and naturalization to the United States of America, with a focus on issues of cultural exchange, identity, and globalization within the international jazz community. Each piece was composed especially for and inspired by an interview with each guest artist featured in the upcoming recording. This work will be the third of Salles’ large jazz ensemble immigration-themed works.

