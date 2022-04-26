The Drake, Amherst

Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m.

MacArthur Genius and Doris Duke Artist Award recipient Regina Carter is rightfully considered jazz’s leading violinist, but the scope of her art transcends cultures and genres. The 2018 Grammy nominee trained at the New England Conservatory of Music and, among her many ventures, taught violin for the public school system in her hometown of Detroit as well as on a U.S. military base in Germany. This concert is the grand opening event for the Drake, the region’s newest venue. Located on the second floor of the Amherst Bank Building, the space has been transformed with state-of-the-art lighting and audio, and a Steinway grand piano.

