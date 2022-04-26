Skylark: Hidden Symbols, Secret Codes

Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington

Saturday, April 30 at 6 p.m.

Here’s another event connected to the work of novelist Dan Brown! What might happen if the fictional hero of Brown’s “The Da Vinci Code” was enlisted to explore hidden symbols, secret codes, and long-forgotten historical connections buried in manuscripts of choral music over the centuries? Join Grammy-nominated Skylark to find out. Featuring video introductions by Dan Brown, the concert will include performances of works by Giuseppe Jannacconi, Guillaume du Fay and Benjamin Britten.

