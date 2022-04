The Shea Theater, Turners Falls and livestreamed

Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.

This festival explores interesting and unique banjo performance styles in New England and beyond. This year’s focus is on classic finger style banjo. Featuring Aaron Jonah Lewis, a classic finger style virtuoso from Detroit and Michael Nix with Chris Devine and Joe Fitzpatrick performing new compositions and arrangements from the New Classic Banjo Project.

