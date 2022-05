Emily Dickinson Museum

Annual Poetry Walk 2022

Saturday, May 14, at 11:30 a.m.

Days before her death in 1886, Emily Dickinson wrote her final letter, “Little Cousins, / Called Back. / Emily.” On May 14, in honor of the 136th anniversary of the poet’s death, join the Emily Dickinson Museum for an engaging virtual poetry reading and “walk” through Amherst, the town she called “paradise.”

