Springfield Museums

Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m.– 5 p.m.

Head to the Springfield Museums for an out-of-this-world day. Astronomy Day began in California in 1973 as a way to share the joy of astronomy with the public and has grown into a worldwide annual event. There will be activities and demonstrations on the museum grounds and in the Science Museum. This event is free with museum admission.

