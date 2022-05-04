© 2022 New England Public Media

Brattleboro Concert Choir Presents ‘Return to Light’

Published May 4, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT
Latchis Theatre, Brattleboro
Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 15 at 4 p.m.

After a two-year hiatus, the Brattleboro Concert Choir, under the direction of Jonathan Harvey, resumes live performances with “Return to Light,” a program of deeply joyous and introspective works by American composers for choir, organ, and piano. The alternately joyful and introspective program includes 20th and 21st century works by Zanaida Stewart Robles, Randall Thompson, and Morten Lauridsen.

