Pasts & Presences

Pioneer Valley Symphony & Chorus

Greenfield High School Auditorium

Saturday, May 7 at 7 p.m.

Dedicated to the memory of the community’s losses over the past year, the concert begins with the world premiere of "Unquiet Earth" by Elena Ruehr, followed by Johannes Brahms’s impassioned "A German Requiem." With Music Director Tianhui Ng and Guest Conductor E. Wayne Abercrombie. Arrive early for a pre-concert talk at 6 p.m. with resident musicologist David Schneider, Andrew W. Mellon Professor of Music at Amherst College.

