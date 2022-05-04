Pasts & Presences

© 2022 New England Public Media

Published May 4, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT
Pioneer Valley Symphony & Chorus
Greenfield High School Auditorium
Saturday, May 7 at 7 p.m.

Dedicated to the memory of the community’s losses over the past year, the concert begins with the world premiere of "Unquiet Earth" by Elena Ruehr, followed by Johannes Brahms’s impassioned "A German Requiem." With Music Director Tianhui Ng and Guest Conductor E. Wayne Abercrombie. Arrive early for a pre-concert talk at 6 p.m. with resident musicologist David Schneider, Andrew W. Mellon Professor of Music at Amherst College.

