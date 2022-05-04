The Drake, Amherst

Sunday, May 15 at 7 p.m.

Take the McGuire Sisters, swap the big band for three fiddles, and add pitch-perfect three-part sibling harmonies with a Texas twang and you have The Quebe Sisters. Sophia, Hulda, and Grace Quebe (rhymes with “maybe) breathe new life into seasoned sounds once found in Texas dance halls and honky-tonks. The three-time national fiddle champions from Dallas will take your ears down a nostalgic path that’s equal parts hillbilly and high-brow.

