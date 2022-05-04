Why Design Matters: Conversations with the World’s Most Creative People, with Debbie Millman and Roxane Gay

Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington

Sunday, May 15 at 4 p.m.

The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center and The Mount co-present a conversation with couple Debbie Millman and Roxane Gay about Millman’s new book “Why Design Matters: Conversations with the World’s Most Creative People.” Millman is an author, educator, curator and host of the podcast Design Matters. Roxane Gay is a contributing op-ed writer for the New York Times, and the author of “The World of Wakanda” for Marvel Comics.

