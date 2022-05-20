© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture To Do

An Evening for Ukraine

New England Public Media
Published May 20, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT
220518-PVS-Ukraine.jpg

An Evening for Ukraine
Springfield Symphony Hall
Wednesday, May 25 at 6 p.m.

Join the Pioneer Valley Symphony and Springfield Public Forum for a benefit evening for Ukraine. The evening starts with Springfield Public Forum speaker Ambassador Bill Taylor. Then, enjoy a stirring concert of Ukrainian orchestral and choral works performed by the Pioneer Valley Symphony, conducted by Marika Kuzma and Ng Tian Hui with violinist Solomiya Ivakhiv and bandurist and soprano Teryn Kuzma.

Learn more »

Tags

Culture To Do CULTURE TO DO