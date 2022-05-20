An Evening for Ukraine

Springfield Symphony Hall

Wednesday, May 25 at 6 p.m.

Join the Pioneer Valley Symphony and Springfield Public Forum for a benefit evening for Ukraine. The evening starts with Springfield Public Forum speaker Ambassador Bill Taylor. Then, enjoy a stirring concert of Ukrainian orchestral and choral works performed by the Pioneer Valley Symphony, conducted by Marika Kuzma and Ng Tian Hui with violinist Solomiya Ivakhiv and bandurist and soprano Teryn Kuzma.

Learn more »