Bach at New Year’s Live! in May

The Berkshire Bach Society

The Academy of Music, Northampton

Sunday, May 29 at 3 p.m.

New England Public Media and The Berkshire Bach Society present a stunning program of the six "Brandenburg" Concerti by J.S. Bach. The concert will be directed by Berkshire Bach Ensemble Music Director and Soloist Eugene Drucker — nine-time Grammy award winner and co-founder of the Emerson String Quartet. It is dedicated to the late Berkshire Bach Music Director Emeritus, Kenneth Cooper, who established this popular tradition in 1993. This concert is traditionally performed to celebrate the new year, but it will be equally enjoyable in May!

Learn more »

