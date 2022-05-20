© 2022 New England Public Media

Culture To Do

Florence Summer Jazz Nights

New England Public Media
Published May 20, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT
220517-Florence-Jazz-nights.jpg

Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity
Starting Thursday, May 26

It’s the start of a new local jazz tradition — the Florence Summer Jazz Nights Series hosted by The Ben Malynoski Quartet at Bombyx. Shows will be held twice a month on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. with a one-hour performance by the Ben Malynoski Quartet, featuring different college musicians from The Hartt School, UMass Amherst, Manhattan School of Music and beyond, followed by a two-hour open jam session. Musicians of all ages and experience are encouraged to come and play, so bring your instruments!

