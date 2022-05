Northampton Center for the Arts

Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21 at 8 p.m.

The Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra is an avant-garde local community music ensemble of 16 electric, acoustic, classical and bass guitars, led by Artistic Director Joseph Ricker. Joined by drummer Richie Barshay, the HVGO will perform music ranging from Handel's Sarabande in D minor to Stereolab's art-pop masterpiece "Dots and Loops" to several pieces with ties to Spain.

Learn more »