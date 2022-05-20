© 2022 New England Public Media

Culture To Do

Larry Spotted Crow Mann’s ‘Freedom in Season’

New England Public Media
May 20, 2022
220518-Double-Edge.jpg

Double Edge Theatre, Ashfield
Friday, May 27 – Sunday, May 29 at 7 p.m.

Co-produced by Double Edge Theatre and Ohketeau Cultural Center, Freedom in Season is based on Larry Spotted Crow Mann’s great-great-great-grandfather Samuel Vickers, a Union Civil War veteran. It is a riveting and emotional account that centers around the untold story of Nipmuc men in the Civil War, dispossession of Nipmuc lands, and removal of their children. Before the performance, experience an exhibit created with a Nipmuc expert on Indigenous history, focusing on Mann’s family history. There will also be an after-performance talk directly following the performance led by guest respondents.

