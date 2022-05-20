Springfield Museums

Opens Saturday, May 21

Based on the popular PBS animated kids’ series, “Nature Cat: Backyard and Beyond “inspires families and children to understand that nature discovery can happen anywhere – even in their own backyards. Different areas of this bilingual, Spanish and English, exhibit provide opportunities to learn about nature, use math skills to explore the natural world, use tools to investigate environments, and work and play together to create, explore and accomplish tasks.

