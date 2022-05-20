© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture To Do

Nature Cat: Backyard and Beyond

New England Public Media
Published May 20, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT
220517-Nature-Cat.jpg

Springfield Museums
Opens Saturday, May 21

Based on the popular PBS animated kids’ series, “Nature Cat: Backyard and Beyond “inspires families and children to understand that nature discovery can happen anywhere – even in their own backyards. Different areas of this bilingual, Spanish and English, exhibit provide opportunities to learn about nature, use math skills to explore the natural world, use tools to investigate environments, and work and play together to create, explore and accomplish tasks.

Related! Meet Nature Cat at the NEPM Asparagus Festival on June 4 »

Learn more »

Tags

Culture To Do CULTURE TO DO