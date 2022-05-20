© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture To Do

The Wild & Precious Arts Festival, Easthampton

New England Public Media
Published May 20, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT
220518-Wild-and-Precious.jpg

Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28

Head to Easthampton for a festival for everyone, celebrating the artistic works of women over 50. The Wild & Precious Arts Festival offers two joyous days of lively musical performances, art exhibitions, poetry, installations, cabaret, gospel music, a visual exhibit, and a dance band. Luthier’s Co-op, Galaxy, Marigold Theater, the Blue Room at CitySpace, Elusie Gallery, Easthampton Congregational Church and Nini’s Ristorante are but a few of the participating venues.

Learn more »

Tags

Culture To Do CULTURE TO DO