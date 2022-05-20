The Wild & Precious Arts Festival, Easthampton

Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28

Head to Easthampton for a festival for everyone, celebrating the artistic works of women over 50. The Wild & Precious Arts Festival offers two joyous days of lively musical performances, art exhibitions, poetry, installations, cabaret, gospel music, a visual exhibit, and a dance band. Luthier’s Co-op, Galaxy, Marigold Theater, the Blue Room at CitySpace, Elusie Gallery, Easthampton Congregational Church and Nini’s Ristorante are but a few of the participating venues.

