Culinary Conversation with Jacques Pépin, Alice Waters, and Martin Yan

UMass Campus Center Auditorium

Tuesday, June 7, at 12:30 p.m.

Dinner with Industry Icons Alice Waters, Jacques Pépin, and Martin Yan

Outside Franklin Dining Commons

Tuesday, June 7, at 7 p.m.

Every year, UMass Amherst hosts the Chef Culinary Conference. It’s a six-day gathering of food service professionals and chefs that provides insights into the latest trends in food.

Titans Jacques Pépin, Alice Waters, and Martin Yan will sit down together to reflect on their illustrious careers, the journeys that they’ve been taken on and what the future might hold. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to see all three revered chefs in one room. The conversation will be moderated by Joanne Weir and Alex Ong.

Then, in the evening, it’s the conference’s signature dinner. With a menu created to impress food industry peers, this is sure to be a foodie’s dream come true.

