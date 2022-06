Saturday, June 11, 12 – 3 p.m.

Everyone is invited to this pre-Festival, family-friendly afternoon featuring performances by Berkshire County regional dance artists, movement classes, dance-themed children’s activities, tours and a special performance by Cuban flamenco dancer/choreographer, Irene Rodríguez. A highlight will be the public’s first look at the newly-expanded backstage of the Ted Shawn Theatre.

