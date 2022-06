Bombyx Center for Arts and Equity, Florence

Sunday, June 12 at 7 p.m.

South Carolina’s Ranky Tanky, is on a mission to revive and celebrate Gullah music and culture, which originated among descendants of West African slaves in Georgia, Florida and South Carolina. In Ranky Tanky's hands, this style of music has been described by NPR as "soulful honey to the ears." Their debut album soared to the #1 position on the Billboard, Amazon, and iTunes Jazz Charts.

Learn more »